Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $5.85 Per Share

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.
Uni-President China Stock Down 1.8 %
UPCHY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
