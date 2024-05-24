Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,693. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $35,956.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,757,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,396,570.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

