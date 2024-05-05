EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $1,176,860.76 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,776,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

