Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.94. 3,791,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $209.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.