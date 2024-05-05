Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-$2.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 6,246,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

