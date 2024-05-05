Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-$2.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 6,246,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.