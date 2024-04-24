ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $583,615.78

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $583,615.78 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00036482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

