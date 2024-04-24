NEAR Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $386.21 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.50 billion and $386.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00010643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,544,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,507,991 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

