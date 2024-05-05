AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,664,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

