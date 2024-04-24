Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 238,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 371,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,020,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 150,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,491,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,412,000 after buying an additional 199,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

