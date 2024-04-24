Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,060 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.