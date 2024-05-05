Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 105,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

