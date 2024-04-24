11,645 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 2,455,389 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 792,397 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 246,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 114,163 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $906.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

