Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.39 million, a PE ratio of -373.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.