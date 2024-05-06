Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.35.
Several analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
PINE stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.39 million, a PE ratio of -373.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
