Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

MRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $334.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

