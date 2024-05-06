RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$17.84 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$20.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.