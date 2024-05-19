Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

ADAP stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

