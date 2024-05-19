Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

RITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

RITM stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

