Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.44.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. Company insiders own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

