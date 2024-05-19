CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.69.

CEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of CEU opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.38. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7199148 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.56%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

