CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$81.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries
Insiders Place Their Bets
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCL.B opened at C$71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.21. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Further Reading
