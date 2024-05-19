CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$81.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,174 shares of company stock worth $21,526,661. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL.B opened at C$71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.21. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

