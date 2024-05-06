SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64. In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$316,040.62. Also, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$7.31 on Monday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

