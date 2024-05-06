2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,937,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,994,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,663 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

