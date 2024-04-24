Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 139 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $377.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.