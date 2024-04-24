Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 63.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.93.

NYSE:DECK opened at $829.94 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $884.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.08. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

