PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.0 million-$575.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.9 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
