Benchmark Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 817.3% during the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

