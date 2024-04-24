Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,554,000 after acquiring an additional 197,770 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,808,000 after acquiring an additional 79,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.