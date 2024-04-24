Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after buying an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,605,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 508,327 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

