Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after buying an additional 301,282 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

PXD stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average is $239.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

