Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. On average, analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBNK stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have commented on TBNK. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

