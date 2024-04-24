Ark Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $163.23 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 28% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $163.23 million and $19.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001597 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002629 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001237 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,374,150 coins and its circulating supply is 180,374,930 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

