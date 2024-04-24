Duality Advisers LP Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 169.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,439,000 after acquiring an additional 628,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,965,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.