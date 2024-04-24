RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $413.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

