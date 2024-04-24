Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.26

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 904858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,341,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

