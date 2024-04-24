Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $335.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.14), with a volume of 561224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.50 ($4.12).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33,450.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sven Borho purchased 340 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £1,115.20 ($1,377.47). Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

