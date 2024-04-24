Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.80

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 61756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $15,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

