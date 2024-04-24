Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 67.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 59.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,680. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

