Barclays Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $95.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 857,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. Pentair has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

