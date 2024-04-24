Barclays Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $65.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

WBS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 457,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,360. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

