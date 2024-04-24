Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

AUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 159,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,902. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

