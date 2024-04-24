Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $446,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

PM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 3,556,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.