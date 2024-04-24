First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.
First Bank Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 17,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Bank
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Average Calculator
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.