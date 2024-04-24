Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (ABT, AEYE, AGL, AMZN, ANNX, AOM, ARE, AXON, BIIB, BKR)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 24th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ANGLE (LON:AGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $294.00 target price on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $113.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $377.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $385.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $530.00 target price on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

