Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Timken by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Timken Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TKR traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. 94,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,753. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.