ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. 2,039,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

