Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,055,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

