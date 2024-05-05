Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,512,000 after buying an additional 103,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $328.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

