Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $32.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average of $281.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.