ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

