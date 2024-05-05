ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,084 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.15. 5,736,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

